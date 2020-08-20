Wilson is hopeful he can avoid surgery on his hyperextended left knee and return to action within 6-to-8 weeks, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson won't officially know whether he'll require a procedure on his knee until the swelling decreases, which could take time considering that he suffered the injury just two days ago. The 22-year-old was recently demoted from his position as the Browns' starting weak-side linebacker due to a horse-collar tackle that caused Nick Chubb to enter the concussion protocol, so Wilson may have to settle for a limited role early on even if he avoids season-ending surgery.