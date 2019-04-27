The Browns selected Wilson in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 155th overall.

The Alabama product fell surprisingly far for someone who was considered by some to be the best middle linebacker prospect after Devin White and Devin Bush. Wilson was a three-year player for the Crimson Tide who took over a starting role as a junior and responded with 71 tackles and 5.0 tackles for loss. The combine didn't do Wilson any favors, though. He measured in with a below-average frame for a middle linebacker and his jumps were middling as well. Even with those limitations, Wilson is closer to a third-round talent than a mid-fifth talent, so this is a strong value pick for the Browns.