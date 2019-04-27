Browns' Mack Wilson: Lands in Cleveland
The Browns selected Wilson in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 155th overall.
The Alabama product fell surprisingly far for someone who was considered by some to be the best middle linebacker prospect after Devin White and Devin Bush. Wilson was a three-year player for the Crimson Tide who took over a starting role as a junior and responded with 71 tackles and 5.0 tackles for loss. The combine didn't do Wilson any favors, though. He measured in with a below-average frame for a middle linebacker and his jumps were middling as well. Even with those limitations, Wilson is closer to a third-round talent than a mid-fifth talent, so this is a strong value pick for the Browns.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Day 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of th...
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...