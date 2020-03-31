Wilson is the Browns' starting middle linebacker as the roster currently stands, Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wilson, a fifth-round pick out of Alabama in 2019, was needed for significant duty following Christian Kirksey's season-ending pectoral injury in Week 2. The rookie grew into the role over the course of the season, taking pointers from the departed Joe Schobert, but it remains to be seen if the Browns will enter the season with him as the starter in the middle. After losing both Schobert and Kirksey to free agency, Cleveland may target linebacker, among other spots, in the upcoming NFL draft. Wilson finished the 2019 season with 82 tackles, one sack, one interception, seven passes defensed and one forced fumble over 16 games.