Wilson notched five tackles (all solo), one sack and a pass defensed in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Broncos.

Wilson played 100 percent of the Browns' defensive snaps for the fourth time this season, though he also logged his first sack of the 2019 campaign Sunday. He should stay busy again in Week 10 as the Bills make the trip over to Cleveland.

