Wilson had seven tackles (six solo) and an interception during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

It's the third time this season Wilson has reached seven tackles, but the interception is the first of his career. The 21-year-old is enjoying a fairly productive rookie campaign with 69 tackles (47 solo), one sack and one forced fumble in 14 games.

