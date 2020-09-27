site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Mack Wilson: Set for 2020 debut
RotoWire Staff
Sep 27, 2020
Wilson (knee) is active Week 3 against Washington.
Wilson had been lined up to make his season debut following a week of limited practice sessions, but it doesn't appear he'll start just yet, as the gameday report lists Malcolm Smith as the starter at weak-side linebacker.
