Browns' Mack Wilson: Set to face Rams
Wilson (personal) will play Sunday versus the Rams, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Wilson spent a few days away from the team for personal reasons, but the 21-year-old will be in Cleveland's lineup Sunday and, according to head coach Freddie Kitchens, will take over for Christian Kirksey who has been ruled out with a chest injury. A week ago, Wilson recorded four tackles over 57 defensive snaps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 3 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Trust Panthers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...
-
Week 3 Sleepers: Be ready to shift
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 3 plus offers...
-
Fantasy Football Week 3 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...