Wilson (personal) will play Sunday versus the Rams, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wilson spent a few days away from the team for personal reasons, but the 21-year-old will be in Cleveland's lineup Sunday and, according to head coach Freddie Kitchens, will take over for Christian Kirksey who has been ruled out with a chest injury. A week ago, Wilson recorded four tackles over 57 defensive snaps.

