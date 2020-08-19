Wilson suffered a hyperextended knee during Tuesday's practice and will miss time, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Wilson will need to undergo further evaluations before a timetable for his return can be determined, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that options as significant as season-ending surgery are within the realm of possibility. Of course, the Browns are hoping for less drastic options to be made available. Wilson stands to play a significant role in the team's linebacker corps in 2020 when (or if) he's available.