Wilson will be starting weakside linebacker for the rest of the season after the Browns announced Christian Kirksey (pectoral) had season-ending surgery, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wilson has played every snap the last two weeks, recording 12 tackles with one pass defensed. The 21-year-old Wilson was the Browns' 2019 fifth-round selection out of Alabama and will learn much as a rookie while filling in for Cleveland's defensive captain.