Browns' Mack Wilson: Team high tackler in finale
Wilson led the Browns with nine tackles in a 33-23 loss to the Bengals in Week 17. He finished the season with 82 tackles, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble over 16 games.
Wilson, a 2019 fifth-round draft pick out of Alabama, was promoted to a full-time starting role after Christian Kirksey (pectoral) suffered a season-ending injury in a Week 2 win over the Jets. The rookie played all but 10 snaps over the final 14 games of the season. Pro Football Focus evaluated Wilson's performance as replacement level with a grade of 42.9, per Scott Patsko of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Despite that low mark, Wilson gained experience that should help to improve his future performance.
