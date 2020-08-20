Wilson (knee) will get a second opinion from orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wilson is facing a long rehab after suffering a hyperextended left knee Tuesday. There's still a lot of swelling, and he may not know for a few weeks if season-ending surgery is required. Prior to the injury, Wilson made news for the horse-collar tackle of Nick Chubb that sent the running back to the concussion protocol. That reckless play prompted his demotion from starting weakside linebacker and the promotion of Tae Davis to the top of the depth chart.