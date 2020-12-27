Wilson will start at weakside linebacker Sunday against the Jets.
Wilson surprisingly did not see the field Week 15 against the Giants, but the team never elaborated on the reason for his benching. The Browns don't have much of a choice in using the second-year player this week, as both B.J. Goodson and Jacob Phillips were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. That leaves Wilson and Tae Davis as the two confirmed starters, with Sione Takitaki, Malcolm Smith and Elijah Lee as the only other healthy linebackers on the active roster.