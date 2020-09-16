site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Mack Wilson: Won't suit up Thursday
Wilson (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bengals, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Wilson was unable to practice all week, so he'll sit out for a second consecutive game. His next chance to make his season debut will come against Washington in Week 3.
