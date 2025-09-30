The Browns signed Corley from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday.

Corley and Gage Larvadain were both signed to the active roster to give the Browns much-needed depth at wide receiver after Cedric Tillman (hamstring) and DeAndre Carter (knee) were both placed on injured reserve. Corley joined the Browns' practice squad in late August after failing to make the Jets' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. The 2024 third-rounder logged just three catches (on six targets) for 16 yards along with two carries for 26 yards across nine regular-season games during his rookie campaign as a member of the Jets.