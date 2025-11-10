Corley failed to catch his lone target, had two carries for 32 yards and returned one kickoff for 22 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Jets in Week 10.

Cleveland's passing attack under rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel isn't strong enough to support fringe receivers like Corley. Cedric Tillman's return from injury also impacted the depth wideouts Sunday. Corley's 20 snaps were in line with fellow depth options Jamari Thrash (22) and Gage Larvadain (18). Corley has been effective as a runner; he ripped off two 16-yard gains Sunday while averaging 18.5 yards over four carries this season.