Corley (concussion) is active for Sunday's clash against Chicago.

Corley suffered a concussion last Sunday against Tennessee, but he's since been able to clear concussion protocol and is set to suit up Sunday. The second-year wideout has had an inconsistent role in Cleveland's offense, though he had logged a snap share north of 25 percent in each of the four weeks prior to getting hurt. Corley has also been working as one of the team's top kick returners.