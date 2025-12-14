Browns' Malachi Corley: Available for Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Corley (concussion) is active for Sunday's clash against Chicago.
Corley suffered a concussion last Sunday against Tennessee, but he's since been able to clear concussion protocol and is set to suit up Sunday. The second-year wideout has had an inconsistent role in Cleveland's offense, though he had logged a snap share north of 25 percent in each of the four weeks prior to getting hurt. Corley has also been working as one of the team's top kick returners.
