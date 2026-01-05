Corley caught both of his targets for 20 yards and had three carries for 18 yards in Sunday's 20-18 win over the Bengals in Week 18.

As has often been the case this season with the Browns, Corley saw work as a receiver and runner; this was the eighth time in 13 games he was used in both roles. He latched on with Cleveland after being cut by the Jets prior to the start of the regular season and eventually was added to the Browns' active roster. Corley finished the regular season with 11 catches (14 targets) for 79 yards, 13 carries for 127 yards and averaged 23.4 yards over 21 kickoff returns. Cleveland is expected to make significant changes this offseason, and the free agent wideout may not be part of the 2026 picture.