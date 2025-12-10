Browns' Malachi Corley: LP on Wednesday, still in protocol
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Corley (concussion) will be a limited practice participant Wednesday but is still in concussion protocol, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Corley is making progress in his recovery from a concussion sustained in this past Sunday's loss to the Titans. In order to gain clearance to face the Bears on Sunday, Corley would need to progress to full practice participation by Friday, then be cleared by an independent neurologist.
