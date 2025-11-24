Corley caught his lone target for eight yards, had one carry for minus-6 yards and returned two kickoffs for 58 yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over Las Vegas in Week 12.

Corley served in a variety roles in the win, continues the usage he's seen three times in the last four games. He accumulated 13 snaps on offense, and his 25 percent share Sunday was on par with the previous three weeks. Corley has gained more yards as a runner (68 on five carries) than as a receiver (34 on five receptions), but in the aggregate he offers little fantasy value.