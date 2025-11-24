Corley caught his lone target for eight yards, had one carry for minus-6 yards and returned two kickoffs for 58 yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over Las Vegas in Week 12.

Corley served in a variety roles in the win, something he's done three times in the last four games. He accumulated 13 snaps on offense, and his 25-percent share is in on par with the previous three weeks. Corley has gained more yards as a runner (68 on five carries) than as a receiver (34 on five receptions), which sums up his expected fantasy value.