Corley caught two of four targets for 11 yards and gained 30 rushing yards on three carries in Sunday's 23-20 loss to Buffalo in Week 16. He also returned four kickoffs for 107 yards.

Corley was allotted season highs in targets and snaps (30 snaps, 45 percent) in the loss. His three rush attempts were also a season high, as the rookie wideout was part of the crew that stepped up in the wake of running back Quinshon Judkins' season-ending leg and ankle injuries. Corley is part of an unimpressive wideout group in Cleveland but is setting himself up for a spot on next year's roster.