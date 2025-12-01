Corley was not targeted, had one carry for nine yards and returned four kickoffs for 73 yards in Sunday's 26-8 loss to San Francisco in Week 13.

Under the new kickoff formation, installed in 2024, returners typically average more than the 18 yards Corley averaged Sunday. Unfortunately, he fielded one kick inches from the sideline and fell out of bounds. Had he allowed the kick to roll out of bounds, the Browns' struggling offense would have begun its possession at their own 40-yard line instead of the shadow of its own goal-line. Corley, who has emerged as the club's primary kickoff returner, put the team in a bad spot.