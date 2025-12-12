Corley (concussion) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The second-year pro from Western Kentucky sustained a concussion in the Week 14 loss to the Titans, but following a week of limited practice sessions, he's got a chance to play Sunday. Corley has appeared in nine games for the Browns this season, catching five of six targets for 34 yards and rushing seven times for 79 yards while operating as one of the team's top kick returners. He must still clear concussion protocol in order to suit up in Week 15, and if he's unable to do so, Trayveon Williams will likely serve as one of Cleveland's top kick returners.