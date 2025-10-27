Corley was not targeted, had one carry for 31 yards and returned five kickoffs for 112 yards in Sunday's 32-13 loss to the Patriots in Week 8.

Corley was on the field for just four offensive snaps, but his 31-yard end around on the team's first possession immediately preceded Cleveland's first touchdown and gave the Browns a lead they held for much of the first half. It was club's longest play from scrimmage. He also took over the kick-return duties, which has been a revolving door since DeAndre Carter (knee) landed on injured reserve. The 32-year-old Carter is eligible to return following the team's Week 9 bye, but the 2-6 Browns will be better served by getting a look at their rookies and younger players.