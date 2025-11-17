Corley caught both of his targets for nine yards and returned three kickoffs for 75 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Ravens in Week 11.

Corley, who opened the year on the Browns' practice squad, has done a little of everything since being added to the active roster Week 5. His major contributions have come on special teams, where Corley has emerged as the team's top kick returner the last three games. In addition to his work as a returner, the product of Western Kentucky has caught four of five targets for 26 yards and carried the rock four times for 74 yards. Of note, Corley maintained his spot on the active roster ahead of Jamari Thrash, a 2024 fifth-round draft pick of the Browns, who was made a healthy inactive Sunday to clear a spot for Isaiah Bond to return from an injury.