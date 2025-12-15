default-cbs-image
Corley caught his lone target for 10 yards and returned two kickoffs for 45 yards in Sunday's 31-3 loss to Chicago in Week 15.

Corley was touch-and-go all week but was eventually cleared of a concussion and suited up Sunday. He was back in a familiar role as a depth wideout and returner on kickoffs.

