Browns' Malachi Corley: Targeted once in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Corley caught his lone target for 10 yards and returned two kickoffs for 45 yards in Sunday's 31-3 loss to Chicago in Week 15.
Corley was touch-and-go all week but was eventually cleared of a concussion and suited up Sunday. He was back in a familiar role as a depth wideout and returner on kickoffs.
More News
-
Browns' Malachi Corley: Available for Week 15•
-
Browns' Malachi Corley: Questionable for Week 15•
-
Browns' Malachi Corley: LP on Wednesday, still in protocol•
-
Browns' Malachi Corley: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Browns' Malachi Corley: Negative impact in loss•
-
Browns' Malachi Corley: Minor role in win•