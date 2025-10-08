Corley was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Corley made his Browns debut during their Week 5 loss to the Vikings in London, England, when he logged one carry for 11 yards while playing 12 snaps on offense. He may have picked up the groin injury during that contest, but he would avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Steelers with a full practice Thursday or Friday.