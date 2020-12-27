Smith (hamstring) is active Week 16 against the Jets.
Smith has steadily seen action at weakside linebacker throughout the season for Cleveland, and after ramping up his participation in practice this week, he'll ultimately be available to bolster a position group struck by COVID-related absences. Cleveland is listing Tae Davis as the starter in place of B.J. Goodson (COVID), while Mack Wilson is officially getting the nod at Smith's position. Nonetheless, unless Smith was kept active as an emergency option, he should be rotated in somewhat frequently.