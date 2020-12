Smith (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Smith played 32 defensive snaps for the Browns in Week 15, racking up four tackles (three solo) against the Giants. He missed practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury, but he was a limited participant Thursday and Friday. If he's unable to play Sunday, Elijah Lee could see increased work for Cleveland.