site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: browns-malcolm-smith-returns-from-covid-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Browns' Malcolm Smith: Returns from COVID list
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 9, 2021
at
12:15 pm ET 1 min read
Smith has been activated from the Browns' reserve/COVID-19 list.
Now able to rejoin his teammates in Sunday's wild-card round against the Steelers, Smith will likely return to racking up tackles for the Browns. The veteran linebacker has already posted 72 tackles (49 solo), one sack and one forced fumble this season.
More News
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
15D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12/08/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/27/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/23/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for a Guaranteed $5,000 or Start a Customizable Pool
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 7 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read