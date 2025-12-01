Collins' quadriceps injury will require season-ending surgery, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Collins was carted off the field after sustaining a quadriceps injury in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the 49ers, and he's now set to miss the remainder of the season. The 30-year-old was having one of the best seasons of his career through 12 games, recording 25 total tackles, including 6.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery. While he's sidelined for the rest of 2025, expect Shelby Harris to start on Cleveland's defensive line.