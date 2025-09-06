Collins is expected to start at defensive tackle in Sunday's season-opener against the Bengals, Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Collins has provided pressure from interior defensive lines for nine seasons -- Cleveland will be the fifth stop on his NFL journey. He's had five sacks each of the last two years and should benefit from the attention given to Myles Garrett. If he starts, Collins is expected to pair with 2025 first-round draft pick Mason Graham on the interior of defensive line. The duo spent some time training together in Houston (Tex.) during the offseason. Collins is likely to hold down the starting job at least until Mike Hall (knee) returns or perhaps longer. Hall practiced Thursday for the first time since being carted off the file in Week 18 last season and has been ruled out Sunday.