Collins (oblique) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Ravens, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

According to Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, Collins had an issue with his oblique during Friday's practice, putting his status for Sunday's divisional contest in question. The veteran defensive lineman has appeared in nine games this season, recording 19 total tackles over 356 defensive snaps. If he's sidelined in Week 11, expect Shelby Harris to operate as one of Cleveland's top interior defensive linemen.