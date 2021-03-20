Jackson signed with the Browns on Friday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Once a formidable pocket disruptor from the defensive interior, Jackson collected 14.5 sacks and the first Pro Bowl nod of his career during his first two seasons with the Jaguars in 2016 and 2017. With time split between Jacksonville (2018) and Philadelphia (2019-2020) the past three years, Jackson has not been nearly as effective as a pass rusher. Possessing just six total sacks over his past 32 games played, Jackson hopes to find a spark in joining All-Pro Myles Garrett on Cleveland's defensive line. The veteran's run-stuffing abilities will come in handy when taking on Baltimore's reigning No. 1 rush offense twice in 2021.