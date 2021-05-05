McDowell signed a contract with the Browns on Monday, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
McDowell was selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft but has yet to play a snap in the NFL after suffering a concussion due to an ATV accident prior to his rookie season. He gained attention from some teams during the 2020 season but never received any official offers. However, after being medically cleared by several doctors in March, the Browns feel confident enough in giving the 24-year-old defensive tackle another opportunity in the league.