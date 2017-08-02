Browns' Marcus Burley: Leaves practice with injury
Burley left practice early with an apparent eye injury during Wednesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Although the severity of his injury is still unknown at this juncture, Burley was seen being helped off the field by athletic trainers, with one holding a towel over the defensive back's left eye. The 27 year old figures to add depth behind Jason McCourty and Jamar Taylor this season in a backup role he grew familiar with in 2016.
