Williams was promoted to the Browns' active roster Friday, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

The rookie seventh-round pick went through training camp with the Jaguars, but he ultimately was waived due to an injury. He has yet to make his NFL debut, and he may get a chance Sunday against the Steelers since all four other running backs on the Browns' roster are nursing an injury of some sort. Williams replaced the spot of B.W. Webb, who was waived by the Browns on Thursday.