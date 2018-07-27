Browns' Marquez Williams: Placed on did not report list
Williams was placed on the Browns' reserve/did not report list on Thursday.
Williams spent much of 2017 on the Browns' practice squad before earning a promotion to the active roster in Week 17. It's unclear why he's not yet reported to camp or when he's expected to return to action. Look for Danny Vitale to handle all the fullback duties while Williams is out.
