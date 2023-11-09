Goodwin (concussion) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

With two missed practices to begin Week 10 prep, Goodwin appears to be trending toward sitting out Sunday's game in Baltimore. Before the Browns decide on Goodwin's availability for Sunday, they'll likely wait and see if the receiver is able to get back on the practice field in some capacity Friday. Cedric Tillman would have a clear path to the No. 3 role at receiver in Baltimore if both Goodwin and David Bell (knee) are sidelined.