Goodwin (back) isn't among Cleveland's inactives for Sunday's game against Seattle.

Goodwin came into the weekend with a questionable tag after logging two DNPs during Week 8 prep, but he was able to practice in a limited fashion Friday and will be able to suit up to face his former team Sunday. The veteran wideout has played a limited role on offense for Cleveland this season, tallying three catches on nine targets for 10 yards while adding 28 rushing yards on three carries.