Goodwin (back) isn't among Cleveland's inactives for Sunday's game against Seattle.
Goodwin came into the weekend with a questionable tag after logging two DNPs during Week 8 prep, but he was able to practice in a limited fashion Friday and will be able to suit up to face his former team Sunday. The veteran wideout has played a limited role on offense for Cleveland this season, tallying three catches on nine targets for 10 yards while adding 28 rushing yards on three carries.
More News
-
Browns' Marquise Goodwin: Questionable against former team•
-
Browns' Marquise Goodwin: Back at practice•
-
Browns' Marquise Goodwin: Missing practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Marquise Goodwin: Plays minor role in win•
-
Browns' Marquise Goodwin: Season-high 24 yards•
-
Browns' Marquise Goodwin: Makes first catch of season•