Goodwin (knee) is active for Thursday's game against the Jets.
The depth receiver will suit up for the 12th time this season, though he has not seen much action. Goodwin has four catches for 67 yards and no touchdowns in 2023. The veteran also has four carries for 33 yards and no scores.
