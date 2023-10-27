Goodwin (back) is on the field for the start of Friday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Goodwin has missed practice this week with a back injury, so it's encouraging to see him back on the field Wednesday. The veteran wideout has made big plays in the running game in back-to-back weeks, though he remains in a depth role on offense. Friday's practice report will reveal Goodwin's official injury designation heading into Sunday's road matchup against the Seahawks.