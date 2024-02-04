Goodwin finished the 2023 season with four catches on 13 targets for 67 yards over 12 games.

Goodwin dealt with blood clots during the preseason and a November concussion, but he never became the expected deep threat when healthy, save for a 57-yard catch that was big in a come-from-behind victory over Chicago. Quarterback Deshaun Watson's shoulder injury blew up Cleveland's passing game, so Goodwin's minimal impact should be viewed under that light. His signing seemed like a good fit at the time, and the wideout-needy Browns could bring back the unrestricted free agent for 2024.