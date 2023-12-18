Goodwin caught his lone target for 57 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over Chicago in Week 15.

The Browns have tried to hit Goodwin deep all season, and Joe Flacco finally did it, hitting the receiver in stride. The connection occurred on the first play after the Browns made a key fourth-and-1 stop at their own 33 and ignited Cleveland's 13-point fourth quarter to steal the game from the Bears. Goodwin entered the game with just three catches (11 targets) for 10 yards.