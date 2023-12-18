Goodwin caught his lone target for 57 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over Chicago.

The Browns have deployed Goodwin as a deep threat all season, and Joe Flacco finally made it work, hitting the receiver in stride early in the fourth quarter. The connection occurred on the first play after the Browns made a key fourth-and-1 stop at their own 33, igniting a 13-point fourth quarter to steal the game from the Bears. Goodwin entered the game with just three catches for 10 yards on the season.