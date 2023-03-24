The Browns signed Goodwin to a one-year contract Friday, ESPN's Field Yates reports.
Turning 33 later this year, Goodwin is coming off a 2022 campaign with the Seahawks that saw him catch 27 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns as the third receiver behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. In Cleveland, Goodwin joins fellow newcomer Elijah Moore alongside Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones in the Browns' revamped wideout room. Goodwin is believed to be over the shoulder and wrist issues that cost him the final two games of last season.
