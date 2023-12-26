Goodwin logged a limited listing on Monday's practice estimate due to a knee injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Goodwin presumably picked up the injury in Sunday's 36-22 win over the Texans. He was on the field for nine offensive snaps (12 percent) in the contest and failed to bring in his only target. His status will need to be followed as the week goes on, but James Proche and David Bell would be candidates to see a few more snaps at receiver if Goodwin cannot give it a go Thursday versus the Jets.