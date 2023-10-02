Goodwin caught his lone target for one yard in Sunday's 28-3 loss to Baltimore in Week 4.
The reception was Goodwin's first of the season. The speedy veteran has played 11.4 percent of the offensive snaps and been targeted five times through the first four weeks. The Browns are off Week 5.
