Goodwin (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The 33-year-old wide receiver is in line to miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday, as he continues to recover from a concussion. Goodwin has appeared in eight games for the Browns this year, catching three of his 11 targets for 10 yards, while playing 84 total snaps (all offensive). With Goodwin missing Sunday's contest, David Bell and James Proche could very well see increased opportunities in Cleveland's WR room.