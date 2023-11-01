Goodwin ascended the depth chart after the Browns traded Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Lions on Tuesday.

The loss of Peoples-Jones doesn't open up much for others in terms of targets -- he had just 18 over seven games -- but he was on the field more than any other Cleveland wide receiver. Following the trade, the top three receivers in terms of snap count are Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Goodwin. David Bell and Cedric Tillman fill out the position group. While Goodwin has just three catches (nine targets) thus far, he's expected to be on the field more than the 11 snaps per game he's averaged to this point in the season.